Western Gold Resources Secures Shareholder Support

Western Gold Resources Ltd. successfully passed all resolutions at its recent Annual General Meeting, reflecting strong shareholder support. Key decisions included the re-election of Mr. Gary Lyons as Director and the approval of a 10% placement facility. These outcomes are likely to bolster investor confidence in the company’s strategic direction.

