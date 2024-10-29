News & Insights

Western Gold Resources Names New CEO for Gold Duke Project

October 29, 2024 — 07:58 pm EDT

Western Gold Resources Ltd. (AU:WGR) has released an update.

Western Gold Resources Ltd. has appointed mining veteran Cullum Winn as CEO to spearhead the transition of its Gold Duke Project into production. With over 30 years of experience, including roles at Newcrest Mining and Barrick Gold, Winn is expected to drive operational excellence at the Wiluna, Western Australia site. Managing Director Warren Thorne will remain focused on exploration until his departure at the end of the year.

