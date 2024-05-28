News & Insights

Stocks

Western Gold Resources Bolsters Funds for Gold Project

May 28, 2024 — 09:08 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Western Gold Resources Ltd. (AU:WGR) has released an update.

Western Gold Resources Ltd. has successfully completed a capital raise of $1 million, split evenly between a share placement and a convertible note subscription, to fund further development of their Wiluna West Gold Project. The raise drew strong support from existing shareholders and new high net worth investors, reflecting confidence in the company’s project potential. The funds will be allocated for drilling, feasibility studies, and securing mining approvals, bolstering the company’s financial position and strategic growth.

For further insights into AU:WGR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.