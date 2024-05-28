Western Gold Resources Bolsters Funds for Gold Project

Western Gold Resources Ltd. (AU:WGR) has released an update.

Western Gold Resources Ltd. has successfully completed a capital raise of $1 million, split evenly between a share placement and a convertible note subscription, to fund further development of their Wiluna West Gold Project. The raise drew strong support from existing shareholders and new high net worth investors, reflecting confidence in the company’s project potential. The funds will be allocated for drilling, feasibility studies, and securing mining approvals, bolstering the company’s financial position and strategic growth.

