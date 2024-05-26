Western Gold Resources Announces Trading Halt

Western Gold Resources Ltd. (AU:WGR) has released an update.

Western Gold Resources Ltd. has announced a trading halt on their securities, effective immediately, in preparation for an upcoming capital raising event. The halt will remain until the start of normal trading on Wednesday, 29 May 2024, or upon the release of the related market announcement. The move is aimed at ensuring the capital raising process is executed in an orderly fashion.

