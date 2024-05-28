News & Insights

Western Gold Plans New Convertible Notes Issue

Western Gold Resources Ltd. (AU:WGR) has released an update.

Western Gold Resources Ltd. has announced a new proposed issue of securities, specifically a placement of 500,000 convertible notes, with the proposed issue date set for July 12, 2024. The details of the announcement were provided to the ASX in accordance with the ASX Listing Rules, indicating a significant financial move for the company.

