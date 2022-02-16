Markets
BA

Western Global Airlines Purchases Two Boeing 777 Freighters

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Boeing (BA) and Western Global Airlines announced a firm order for two 777 Freighters. The order was finalized in January 2022 and is currently listed as unidentified in Boeing's order backlog. The agreement also includes an additional purchase option.

Boeing has forecast that the global freighter fleet will grow by 70% in the next 20 years, with freight carriers such as Western Global supporting a rapidly expanding global e-commerce business and evolving supply chains.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BA

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular