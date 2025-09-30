Western Forest Products (WFSTF) Price Target Increased by 24.55% to 9.19

The average one-year price target for Western Forest Products (OTCPK:WFSTF) has been revised to $9.19 / share. This is an increase of 24.55% from the prior estimate of $7.38 dated August 5, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $7.20 to a high of $10.49 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2,382.79% from the latest reported closing price of $0.37 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 23 funds or institutions reporting positions in Western Forest Products. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WFSTF is 0.01%, an increase of 10.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.30% to 20,454K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 12,056K shares representing 114.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,096K shares , representing a decrease of 0.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WFSTF by 12.29% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 1,824K shares representing 17.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,937K shares , representing a decrease of 6.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WFSTF by 3.51% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 1,804K shares representing 17.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,817K shares , representing a decrease of 0.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WFSTF by 24.34% over the last quarter.

FLKSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock K6 Fund holds 1,774K shares representing 16.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,733K shares , representing an increase of 2.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WFSTF by 11.40% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,403K shares representing 13.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,448K shares , representing a decrease of 3.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WFSTF by 7.15% over the last quarter.

