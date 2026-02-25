Western Forest Products (TSX:WEF) Price Target Increased by 10.00% to 15.43

The average one-year price target for Western Forest Products (TSX:WEF) has been revised to $15.43 / share. This is an increase of 10.00% from the prior estimate of $14.02 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $18.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.58% from the latest reported closing price of $14.34 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 14 funds or institutions reporting positions in Western Forest Products. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 39.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WEF is 0.01%, an increase of 51.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 75.57% to 741K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 398K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,056K shares , representing a decrease of 2,928.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WEF by 6.59% over the last quarter.

Brighthouse Funds Trust II - Brighthouse holds 105K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FLKSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock K6 Fund holds 63K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,774K shares , representing a decrease of 2,719.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WEF by 8.03% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 53K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,824K shares , representing a decrease of 3,329.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WEF by 19.59% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 42K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,403K shares , representing a decrease of 3,224.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WEF by 2.15% over the last quarter.

