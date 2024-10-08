Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Stock Falls as Sawmills Reduce Production

Lumber products company Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) is not cutting much at its British Columbia sawmills. About the only thing getting cut at the company is its share price, which is down over 5% in Tuesday morning’s trading.

For a company like Western Forest Products, whose existence revolves around forest products, not cutting trees and running them through sawmills is basically like slitting the profit margin’s throat. And that was a move shareholders just could not countenance today. From now until December, Western Forest said it will reduce its lumber production by 30 million board feet, with its production down a total of 90 million board feet for all of 2024.

A combination of factors is going into this decision to lower production, starting with a declining demand for lumber products as well as rising import duties on U.S. softwood lumber. With demand dropping, it makes sense to pare back production, and the impact of the recent interest rate cuts on the home improvement market is unclear at best right now.

A Declining Share Price

But this latest news is not exactly welcome among shareholders, both for its short-term and long-term impacts. For the last three years, Western Forest Products has not delivered much in the way of profit for shareholders.

The company’s stock is down over 75% in the last three years. That, coupled with the fact that Western Forest is on record saying it is slashing production because there is just no demand right now, means that shareholders are likely in for a rough run. Anyone who was holding Western Forest stock from last year is now holding the bag as well.

Is Western Forest Products a Good Stock to Buy?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Hold consensus rating on TSE:WEF stock based on four Holds assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. After a 35.8% loss in its share price over the past year, the average TSE:WEF price target of C$0.64 per share implies 20.75% upside potential.

