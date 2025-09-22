Western Forest Products To Extend Sawmill Curtailments Amid Market And Operational Challenges

(RTTNews) - Western Forest Products Inc. (WEF.TO) has announced additional temporary operating curtailments at its British Columbia (B.C.) sawmills for the fourth quarter of 2025. These curtailments, combined with those implemented in the third quarter, are expected to reduce lumber production by approximately 50 million board feet in the second half of the year—representing around 6% of the company's annual lumber capacity.

The decision is driven by continued weak market conditions and a sharp increase in U.S. softwood lumber duties introduced in August 2025. Operational challenges in B.C., including limited access to economically viable log supply, delays in harvesting permits, and an ongoing strike by United Steelworkers Local 1-1937 at the La-kwa sa muqw Forestry Limited Partnership, have further compounded the situation.

Curtailments will be executed through reduced operating hours, an extended holiday break, and adjusted shift schedules. The Chemainus sawmill, which was fully curtailed throughout third quarter 2025, will remain offline for the entire fourth quarter 2025.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.