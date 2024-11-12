Western Exploration Unveils Promising Drilling Results

Western Exploration Inc (TSE:WEX) has released an update.

Western Exploration Inc. has reported promising high-grade assay results from its 2024 drilling program at the Gravel Creek area, indicating further resource expansion potential. Notable findings include gold and silver intercepts with significant gold equivalent grades, enhancing the prospects of their Aura gold-silver project.

