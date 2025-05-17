Markets

Western Energy Services Appoints Gavin Lane As President And CEO

May 17, 2025 — 12:31 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG.TO) announces that it has appointed Gavin Lane as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. The company noted that Lane is being named as CEO, after serving as Interim CEO since January 31, 2025.

In conjunction with this appointment, Chantel Calancia will continue to serve as Interim Chief Financial Officer and the company initiates a formal search for a permanent CFO.

