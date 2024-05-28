Western Energy CFO Resigns, Successor Search Begins

Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) has released an update.

Western Energy Services Corp. has announced the resignation of Jeffrey K. Bowers, the company’s CFO and a co-founder, who has played a pivotal role in the company’s growth over 14 years. The company’s president and CEO, Alex R.N. MacAusland, expressed gratitude for Bowers’ contributions and confirmed the search for a successor is underway with the aid of a recruitment firm. Bowers will continue in his role temporarily until a new CFO is appointed.

