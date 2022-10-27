Western economies rediscover meaning of scarcity

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Economics used to be defined as the study of the distribution of scarce resources. The word, deriving from ancient Greek and Latin, originally signified the management of household affairs. In modern usage, to economise means to use sparingly. Yet in recent years, we have acted as if there were few economic constraints. Near-zero interest rates created the illusion that capital was limitless and free. The collapse of the government led by Prime Minister Liz Truss, the briefest in British history, signals the arrival of a new era, one in which governments, companies and households must face up to the fact that their actions are indeed constrained.

Several factors, real and financial, created the impression that economic resources were boundless. From 1990 on, China’s increasing participation in the global economy in effect added hundreds of millions of workers to the world’s workforce. In their book, "The Great Demographic Reversal", Charles Goodhart and Manoj Pradhan describe this development as the largest positive labour supply shock the world has ever seen. Western companies, which outsourced production to China and other emerging markets, found themselves less constrained by their domestic workforces.

From the turn of the century, the expansion of the internet fostered the growth of the tech giants, such as Google owner Alphabet and Meta Platforms, as Facebook is now known. These firms were extraordinarily profitable but required relatively few workers and hardly any capital. Real resources also appeared plentiful. An investment boom early in the last decade kept a cap on energy and commodity prices. After Covid struck in 2020, oil was so abundant that its price in the U.S. future markets turned negative.

China’s rising exports lowered the prices of traded goods, dampening inflationary pressures and allowing Western central banks to cut interest rates to their lowest levels in history. China and other emerging markets recycled their trade surpluses into Western sovereign debt, accumulating massive foreign exchange reserves and prompting concerns of a “global savings glut.” Unconstrained international capital flows enabled certain countries, notably Britain and the United States, to run enormous current account deficits. Rising asset prices boosted household wealth, dispensing with the need for savings. “Buy Now, Pay Later” lending became the emblematic business model for this spendthrift era.

Governments financed increased spending with cheap loans rather than taxes. By the time the pandemic arrived, fiscal complacency was endemic. “Who the hell cares about the budget?”, President Donald Trump told donors in early 2020, the Washington Post reported. A few months later, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson proclaimed that his government was “wrapping our arms around the country to give people the support they need.” Britain financed its fiscal deficit, which climbed to nearly 15% of GDP, a peacetime record, at next to no cost while the Bank of England bought large quantities of government bonds.

In the 1970s, economists worried that fiscal deficits would lead to higher interest rates and lower investment. They assumed that the supply of both savings and labour was limited. Under those assumptions, economists assumed that increased government spending would “crowd out” the private sector. After the authorities abolished capital controls and international lending took off, crowding out disappeared. Now it’s back. Truss, who replaced Johnson as prime minister in early September, was brought down by a sudden spike in interest rates after investors reacted badly to her government’s announcement of unfunded tax cuts and increased spending.

During the short-lived Truss regime, commentators such as former U.S. Treasury Secretary Larry Summers likened Britain to an emerging market. It’s an apt comparison. Western governments now face constraints that are common in developing countries, relating to fiscal policy, inflation and financial stability. Under Truss the United Kingdom discovered another constraint common to emerging markets: the exchange rate, as sterling hurtled towards parity with the U.S. dollar.

Western companies now find themselves operating under more constrained conditions. As capital is harder to come by corporations require more robust balance sheets with less debt and more equity. Faced with rising input and financing costs, corporate earnings – which in the United States recently climbed to record levels – are set to decline. As relations with China deteriorate, multinationals are under pressure to bring manufacturing back home. Faced with tight labour markets at home, Western groups will have to hike pay and improve working conditions. Households must also tighten their belts, saving more and spending less.

The age of constraints won’t pass any time soon. Now that the global savings glut is dwindling – China’s foreign exchange reserves have shrunk by around $1 trillion since 2014 – countries will have to compete harder for foreign capital. The world faces an enormous demographic challenge as China’s working-age population, along with those in the developed nations, starts to shrink. A lack of investment in traditional energy suggests that oil and gas prices will probably remain elevated in the coming years. The transition to alternative energy and electric vehicles is likewise constrained by inadequate investment and limited supplies of essential raw materials, such as lithium, nickel and cobalt.

The last time Europe faced such severe constraints was after World War Two. “Austerity Britain” maintained rationing and capital controls. Interest rates rose from their artificially low wartime levels. To reduce the burden of their war debts, governments in Europe and the United States held interest rates below inflation. This era of “financial repression,” as strategist Russell Napier observes, involved governments playing a greater role in the allocation of capital and credit. In Europe, large swathes of industry came under state control. In Japan, industrial quotas restricted firms’ access to steel, chemicals and energy.

In the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, energy rationing has returned to Europe. European countries are nationalising energy suppliers including France’s electricity giant EDF. Financial repression has returned. Britain under a new Conservative administration faces austerity that could be more severe than that imposed after the global financial crisis. Rishi Sunak, the new prime minister, warns of “difficult decisions” ahead. Taxes are set to rise as governments bring spending under control. We are all about to discover the true meaning of economy.

Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter

CONTEXT NEWS

Edward Chancellor is the author of “The Price of Time: The Real Story of Interest”.

(Editing by Peter Thal Larsen and Streisand Neto)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.