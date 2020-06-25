US Markets

Western donors pledge some $900 million for Sudan's transition

Contributors
Ulf Laessing Reuters
Nafisa Eltahir Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Western countries donated some $900 million at a conference hosted by Germany to support Sudan's struggling transition and help overcome an economic crisis after the ouster of autocrat Omar al-Bashir last year, officials said on Thursday.

BERLIN/CAIRO, June 25 (Reuters) - Western countries donated some $900 million at a conference hosted by Germany to support Sudan's struggling transition and help overcome an economic crisis after the ouster of autocrat Omar al-Bashir last year, officials said on Thursday.

The European Union donated 312 million euros ($349.94 million), the United States $356.2 million, Germany 150 million euros and France 100 million euros for various projects in Sudan, officials told the online event.

Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, running the country under a precarious, transitional power-sharing deal with the military since the overthrow al-Bashir in a popular uprising last year, is desperate for foreign support.

More donations were coming at the one-day event.

($1 = 0.8916 euros)

(Reporting by Ulf Laessing and Nafisa Eltahir; Editing by Catherine Evans)

((Ulf.Laessing@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: follow me on twitter @ulflaessing))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

World Markets

Latest US Markets Videos

    Reopening Opportunities

    Market sentiment has rebounded after last week’s sell-off, but will the volatility continue? Dan explains why he still sees a good environment for trading, and shares bullish and bearish trade ideas for the reopening economy.

    Jun 18, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular