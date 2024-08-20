Western Digital's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Western Digital. Our analysis of options history for Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 12% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $175,730, and 6 were calls, valued at $591,672.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $57.5 to $82.5 for Western Digital over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Western Digital's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Western Digital's significant trades, within a strike price range of $57.5 to $82.5, over the past month.

Western Digital Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WDC CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $3.35 $3.2 $3.21 $70.00 $321.0K 3.8K 1.0K WDC PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $20.9 $19.5 $19.5 $82.50 $130.6K 30 77 WDC CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $17.2 $15.9 $17.2 $57.50 $79.1K 292 46 WDC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $2.03 $1.91 $1.95 $80.00 $78.0K 7.7K 401 WDC PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $20.8 $19.6 $19.6 $82.50 $45.0K 30 150

About Western Digital

Western Digital is a leading vertically integrated supplier of data storage solutions, spanning both hard disk drives and solid-state drives. In the HDD market it forms a practical duopoly with Seagate, and it is the largest global producer of NAND flash chips for SSDs in a joint venture with competitor Kioxia.

In light of the recent options history for Western Digital, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Western Digital Trading volume stands at 855,785, with WDC's price down by -0.71%, positioned at $64.64. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 69 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Western Digital

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $93.4.

An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has revised its rating downward to Overweight, adjusting the price target to $100. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Susquehanna continues to hold a Neutral rating for Western Digital, targeting a price of $75. An analyst from Benchmark persists with their Buy rating on Western Digital, maintaining a target price of $92. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for Western Digital, targeting a price of $85. An analyst from Rosenblatt persists with their Buy rating on Western Digital, maintaining a target price of $115.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Western Digital options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

