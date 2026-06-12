Is Western Digital's Free Cash Flow Supporting Long-Term Growth?

Western Digital Corporation’s WDC strong free cash flow generation is emerging as a key pillar supporting its long-term growth strategy while reinforcing shareholder returns and financial stability. The company continues to balance disciplined investments in innovation with an aggressive capital allocation strategy, reflecting confidence in the sustainability of its business. This confidence is evident in the recent 20% increase in its quarterly dividend to 15 cents per share, underscoring management’s belief in durable cash flows and long-term value creation. The company is also using its robust cash generation to strengthen its balance sheet, providing greater flexibility to navigate market uncertainties while investing in future growth initiatives.

The third quarter of fiscal 2026 highlighted this financial strength. Operating cash flow surged to $1.1 billion from $508 million in the prior-year quarter, while disciplined capital expenditures of $145 million resulted in free cash flow of $978 million, representing a 124% year-over-year increase and a free cash flow margin of 29%. On the lastearnings call management highlighted that the company is approaching its target of a free cash flow margin above 30% and reaffirmed its capital allocation strategy of returning all excess free cash flow to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

During the fiscal third quarter, Western Digital repurchased approximately 2.9 million shares for $752 million and distributed $43 million in dividends. Since introducing its capital return program in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, the company has returned $2.2 billion to shareholders through a combination of share repurchases and dividend payments. Management also reiterated its commitment to returning excess free cash flow to investors through dividends and buybacks while maintaining its current capital allocation framework.

At the same time, Western Digital has significantly improved its financial position. The sale of 5.8 million SanDisk shares generated proceeds that reduced debt by $3.1 billion, leaving only $1.6 billion in convertible debt outstanding. With $2 billion in cash and cash equivalents, the company ended the quarter with a net cash position of $450 million.

The board authorized a further $4 billion share repurchase program, supplementing the remaining authorization from the previous plan. Supported by a stronger balance sheet, consistent free cash flow and continued investments in next-generation storage technologies, Western Digital appears well-positioned to capitalize on growing AI-driven storage demand while delivering sustainable long-term shareholder value.

Taking a Look at WDC’s Competitors

Seagate Technology Holdings plc STX continues to prioritize shareholder returns while maintaining a disciplined capital allocation strategy. The company has consistently combined share repurchases and dividends with efforts to strengthen its balance sheet, reducing debt by $684 million during fiscal 2025. In the third quarter of fiscal 2026, Seagate generated $1.1 billion in operating cash flow and $953 million in free cash flow, using approximately $641 million to retire debt while returning $191 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. It also declared a quarterly dividend of 74 cents per share. Management expects free cash flow to improve through the remainder of calendar 2026, supported by steady demand, operational efficiencies and disciplined capital spending, helping sustain its current dividend payout.

NetApp, Inc.’s NTAP continues to generate sizable cash flow that supports investment and capital returns. In fourth-quarter fiscal 2026, operating cash flow was $950 million and free cash flow was $900 million, while fiscal 2026 free cash flow was $1.87 billion. Non-GAAP operating margin for fiscal 2026 was 30.2%, up 190 basis points year over year, showing operating leverage as revenue expanded. The company returned $1.36 billion to shareholders in fiscal 2026 through dividends and repurchases, and it increased its share repurchase authorization by $1 billion. Management expects to return up to 100% of free cash flow to shareholders in fiscal 2027 and to reduce share count by a low single-digit percentage year over year. NetApp ended fiscal 2026 with $3.58 billion in cash and investments and $2.49 billion of gross debt, leaving it with net cash flexibility to support these priorities.

WDC’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

In the past year, shares of WDC have skyrocketed 852.7% compared with the Zacks Computer-Storage Devices industry’s growth of 604.5%.



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In terms of forward price/earnings, WDC shares are trading at 32.36X, higher than the industry’s 14.23X.



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WDC’s estimate revisions are currently on an upward trajectory. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WDC’s earnings for fiscal 2026 has been revised north 12.1% to $10.02 over the past 60 days, while the same for fiscal 2027 has gone up 23.9% to $17.62.



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Currently, Western Digital sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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