Western Digital (XTRA:WDC) Price Target Increased by 47.92% to 235.06

The average one-year price target for Western Digital (XTRA:WDC) has been revised to 235,06 € / share. This is an increase of 47.92% from the prior estimate of 158,91 € dated January 13, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 78,09 € to a high of 304,43 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 0.84% from the latest reported closing price of 233,10 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,602 funds or institutions reporting positions in Western Digital. This is an increase of 58 owner(s) or 3.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WDC is 0.25%, an increase of 0.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.94% to 375,730K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 22,361K shares representing 6.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,878K shares , representing a decrease of 15.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WDC by 50.28% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 12,020K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,309K shares , representing an increase of 5.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WDC by 82.72% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,229K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,001K shares , representing an increase of 2.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WDC by 44.15% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,903K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,664K shares , representing an increase of 2.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WDC by 44.09% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 9,625K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,907K shares , representing an increase of 69.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WDC by 394.61% over the last quarter.

