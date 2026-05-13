Western Digital (XTRA:WDC) Price Target Increased by 28.47% to 408.66

The average one-year price target for Western Digital (XTRA:WDC) has been revised to 408,66 € / share. This is an increase of 28.47% from the prior estimate of 318,09 € dated April 27, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 78,50 € to a high of 585,46 € / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.81% from the latest reported closing price of 416,20 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,371 funds or institutions reporting positions in Western Digital. This is an decrease of 315 owner(s) or 18.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WDC is 0.27%, an increase of 1.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.07% to 370,048K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Capital Management holds 22,035K shares representing 6.39% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 17,173K shares representing 4.98% ownership of the company.

Bank Of America holds 12,045K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,361K shares , representing a decrease of 85.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WDC by 17.14% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 9,282K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,415K shares , representing a decrease of 1.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WDC by 36.95% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 8,520K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,683K shares , representing a decrease of 1.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WDC by 38.53% over the last quarter.

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