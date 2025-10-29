Western Digital (XTRA:WDC) Price Target Increased by 23.64% to 109.98

The average one-year price target for Western Digital (XTRA:WDC) has been revised to 109,98 € / share. This is an increase of 23.64% from the prior estimate of 88,95 € dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 53,37 € to a high of 170,02 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.74% from the latest reported closing price of 105,00 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,540 funds or institutions reporting positions in Western Digital. This is an increase of 163 owner(s) or 11.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WDC is 0.25%, an increase of 10.45%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.48% to 406,088K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 25,878K shares representing 7.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,236K shares , representing an increase of 29.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WDC by 103.41% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 11,427K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,089K shares , representing a decrease of 49.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WDC by 0.33% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 11,309K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,899K shares , representing a decrease of 75.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WDC by 19.45% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,229K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,001K shares , representing an increase of 2.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WDC by 44.15% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 10,425K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,573K shares , representing an increase of 27.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WDC by 95.82% over the last quarter.

