Western Digital (WDC) Surges: Stock Moves 7.4% Higher

Western Digital Corporation WDC was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 7% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This reverses the recent trend for the company—as the stock is now down 11.5% in the past one-month time frame.

The company has seen six negative estimate revisions in the past few weeks, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved lower over the past few weeks, suggesting there may be trouble down the road. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward, to see if this recent move higher can last.

Western Digital currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

Western Digital Corporation Price

Western Digital Corporation price | Western Digital Corporation Quote

A better-ranked stock in the Computer and Technology sector is Apple Inc. AAPL, holding a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

