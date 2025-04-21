Western Digital (WDC) Stock Moves -1.43%: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Western Digital (WDC) standing at $35.99, reflecting a -1.43% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.36% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 2.48%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 2.55%.

The the stock of maker of hard drives for businesses and personal computers has fallen by 16.38% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 8.4% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.6%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Western Digital in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on April 30, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Western Digital to post earnings of $1.08 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 71.43%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $3.85 billion, indicating a 11.38% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $5.45 per share and a revenue of $16.35 billion, demonstrating changes of +2825% and +25.72%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Western Digital. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1.48% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Western Digital presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Western Digital has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.7 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.43, so one might conclude that Western Digital is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Computer- Storage Devices industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 29, finds itself in the top 12% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Western Digital Corporation (WDC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

