Western Digital (WDC) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

Western Digital (WDC) ended the recent trading session at $67.06, demonstrating a -2.44% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.06%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.41%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.39%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of hard drives for businesses and personal computers had gained 13.85% outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 9.6% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.88%.

The upcoming earnings release of Western Digital will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on July 30, 2025. On that day, Western Digital is projected to report earnings of $1.47 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 2.08%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.45 billion, down 34.79% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.73 per share and revenue of $9.37 billion. These totals would mark changes of +2465% and 0%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Western Digital. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 2.45% upward. Western Digital presently features a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Western Digital is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.78. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 13.9 for its industry.

The Computer- Storage Devices industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, placing it within the top 28% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

