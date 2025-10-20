Western Digital (WDC) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Western Digital (WDC) closed at $121.53 in the latest trading session, marking a -3.7% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.37%.

Shares of the maker of hard drives for businesses and personal computers have appreciated by 18.35% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.68%, and the S&P 500's gain of 1.08%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Western Digital in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on October 30, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.58, showcasing a 11.24% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.7 billion, down 34.03% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $6.62 per share and a revenue of $10.92 billion, indicating changes of +34.28% and -17.76%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Western Digital. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 1.74% increase. Western Digital currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Western Digital is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.07. This indicates no noticeable deviation in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 19.07.

Meanwhile, WDC's PEG ratio is currently 0.98. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Computer- Storage Devices was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.09 at yesterday's closing price.

The Computer- Storage Devices industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, positioning it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Western Digital Corporation (WDC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.