Western Digital (WDC) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $61.42, changing hands as low as $59.54 per share. Western Digital Corp shares are currently trading down about 11.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WDC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WDC's low point in its 52 week range is $35.62 per share, with $81.55 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $59.02. The WDC DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

