Western Digital (WDC) Q4 Earnings Beat on Higher Revenues

Western Digital Corporation WDC reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 non-GAAP earnings of $1.44 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 14.3%. The company reported a loss of $1.99 per share in the prior-year quarter.



For fiscal 2024, WDC reported a net loss of 20 cents per share, down 94% year over year.



The company's diverse and innovative portfolio aligns well with its strategic roadmap, and the structural change implementations have strengthened operational efficiency, highlighted WDC.



Revenues of $3.76 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.18%. However, the top line soared 41% year over year owing to robust performance across Cloud end markets. On a sequential basis, revenues increased 9%.



For fiscal 2024, revenues rose 6% year over year to $13 billion.



Following the earnings announcement, shares of WDC declined 6.32% in the pre-market trading on Jul 31. In the past year, shares have gained 58.1% compared with the sub-industry’s growth of 68.7%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Quarter in Detail

Revenues from the Cloud end market (50% of total revenues) climbed 89% year over year to $1,882 million, driven by rising shipments and price per unit for nearline HDDs, combined with higher enterprise SSD bit shipments. The cloud segment saw sequential growth of 21% attributed to higher nearline HDD shipments and improved pricing, as well as increased bit shipments and pricing for enterprise SSDs.



Revenues from the Client end market (32%) were up 16% year over year to $1,204 million, backed by increasing flash average selling prices (ASPs). Revenues in the client segment grew 3% sequentially due to an uptick in flash ASPs, which offset a decline in flash bit shipments. HDD revenue witnessed a marginal decrease.



Revenues from the Consumer end market (18%) were up 5% year over year to $678 million, driven by heightened flash ASPs and bit shipments. Sequentially, the consumer segment experienced a 7% decrease in revenues due to reduced flash and HDD bit shipments, partially mitigated by higher ASPs in both flash and HDD categories.



Considering revenues by product group, Flash revenues (46.8% of total revenues) rose 28% from the year-ago quarter figure to $1.761 billion. Sequentially, flash revenues grew 3%.



Hard disk drive (HDD) revenues (53.2% of total revenues) surged 55% year over year to $2 billion. Revenues were up 14% quarter over quarter.

Western Digital Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Western Digital Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Western Digital Corporation Quote

Margins

Non-GAAP gross margin was 36.3% compared with 3.9% in the year-ago quarter. The improvement was driven by better pricing and cost discipline, along with an increase in volume.

HDD’s gross margin expanded 15.4% year over year to 36.1%. Flash gross margin came in at 36.5% compared with (11.9%) in the prior-year quarter.



Non-GAAP operating expenses increased 20% year over year to $700 million. Non-GAAP operating income totaled $666 million against a non-GAAP operating loss of $478 million in the prior-year quarter.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Jun 28, 2024, cash and cash equivalents were $1.8 billion compared with $2 billion reported as of Jun 30, 2023.



The long-term debt (including the current portion) was $5.684 billion as of Jun 30, 2024.



Western Digital generated $366 million in cash from operations against $68 million of cash utilized in the prior-year quarter.



Free cash flow amounted to $282 million in the quarter under review against the free cash outflow of $219 million reported in the prior-year quarter.

Fiscal Q1 Guidance

For first-quarter fiscal 2025, the company expects non-GAAP revenues in the range of $4-$4.2 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is currently pegged at $4.16 billion.



Management projects non-GAAP earnings in the range of $1.55 to $1.85 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is currently pegged at $1.82 per share.



WDC expects non-GAAP gross margin in the range of 37-39%. Non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to be between $695 million and $715 million.

Zacks Rank

Currently, Western Digital sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Performance of Other Companies

BlackBerry’s BB reported first-quarter fiscal 2025 adjusted loss per share of 3 cents was narrower than the company’s estimate of a loss of 4-6 cents. In the year-ago quarter, it reported non-GAAP earnings of 6 cents per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at a loss of 4 cents per share.



Shares of BB have lost 48.9% in the past year.



Badger Meter, Inc BMI reported earnings per share (EPS) of $1.12 for second-quarter 2024, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 14.3%. Also, the bottom line compared favorably with the year-ago quarter’s EPS of 76 cents.



Shares of BMI have gained 26% in the past year.



SAP SE SAP reported second-quarter 2024 non-IFRS earnings of €1.10 ($1.18) per share, climbing 59% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at $1.01.



In the past year, shares of SAP have gained 58.9%.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Western Digital Corporation (WDC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SAP SE (SAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BlackBerry Limited (BB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.