Western Digital (WDC) Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues Fall Y/Y

Western Digital Corporation WDC reported third-quarter fiscal 2023 non-GAAP loss of $1.37 per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.55. The company had reported earnings of $1.65 in the prior-year quarter.



The performance was affected by challenging macro environment and underutilization charges which weighed on the margins.



Revenues of $2.803 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.4%. However, the top line decreased 36% year over year owing to weak performance across all segments. On a sequential basis, revenues declined 10%.

Western Digital Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Western Digital Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Western Digital Corporation Quote



In the past year, shares of Western Digital have lost 40.4% of their value compared with the sub-industry’s decline of 14.7%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Quarter in Detail

Beginning first-quarter fiscal 2022, Western Digital started reporting revenues under three refined end markets — Cloud (includes products for public or private cloud), Client (includes products sold directly to OEMs or through distribution) and Consumer (includes retail and other end-user products).



Revenues from the Cloud end market (43% of total revenues) fell 32% year over year to $1.205 billion owing to lower flash pricing, and lower shipments of both hard drive and flash products. On a sequential basis, cloud revenues were down 2%.



Revenues from the Client end market (35% of total revenues) were down 44% year over year to $975 billion. The downtick was caused by lower flash pricing on a year-over-year basis, coupled with reduced client SSD and hard drive shipments for PC applications. Client revenues declined 10% sequentially.



Revenues from the Consumer end market (22% of total revenues) were down 29% year over year to $623 million. Revenues decreased 22% on a sequential basis. Sequential performance was hurt by seasonal decline in demand for both retail hard drives and flash products.



Considering revenues by product group, Flash revenues (46.6% of total revenues) declined 42% from the year-ago quarter’s figure to $1.307 billion. Sequentially, flash revenues fell 21%.



HDD revenues (53.4% of total revenues) decreased 30% year over year to $1.496 billion. Revenues were up 3% quarter over quarter.

Key Metrics

The company shipped 12.6 million HDDs at an average selling price (ASP) of $109. The reported shipments declined 36.4% from the prior-year quarter’s levels.



On a quarter-over-quarter basis, HDD Exabytes sales were up 15%. Flash exabytes sales were down 14%. Total exabytes sales (excluding non-memory products) were up 9% sequentially.



ASP/Gigabytes (excluding licensing, royalties, and non-memory products) were down 10% sequentially.

Margins

Non-GAAP gross margin was 10.6% compared with 31.7% reported in the year-ago quarter. The gross margin performance was mainly impacted by $275 million of charges incurred for manufacturing underutilization and inventory write downs among other expenses.



HDD gross margin contracted 340 bps year over year to 24.3%. Flash gross margin was a negative 5% against 36% reported in the prior-year quarter.



Non-GAAP operating expenses moved down 19% from the year-ago quarter’s level to $602 million.



Non-GAAP operating loss totaled $304 million against the non-GAAP operating income of $650 million in the prior-year quarter.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Mar 31, cash and cash equivalents were $2.22 billion compared with $1.871 billion reported as of Dec 30, 2022.



The long-term debt (including current portion) was $7.073 billion as of Mar 31.



Western Digital used $381 million in cash from operations against $398 million of cash generated from operations in the previous-year quarter.



Free cash outflow amounted to $527 million against the free cash flow $148 million reported in the prior-year quarter.

Q4 Guidance

For fourth-quarter fiscal 2023, the company expects non-GAAP revenues in the range of $2.4-$2.6 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is currently pegged at $2.9 billion.



Management projects non-GAAP loss per share to be between $1.90 and $2.20. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is currently pegged at a loss of $1.31.



WDC expects non-GAAP gross margin in the range of 3-5%. Non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to be between $580 million and $600 million.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, Western Digital carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology space are Badger Meter BMI, ANSYS ANSS and Blackbaud BLKB. BMI currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) whereas ANSYS and Blackbaud carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Badger Meter’s 2023 earnings has increased 4.7% in the past 60 days to $2.69 per share. BMI’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average being 5.3%. Shares of BMI have surged 77.5% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ANSYS’ 2023 earnings has been unchanged in the past 30 days to $8.56 per share. The long-term earnings growth rate is expected to be 7.6%.



ANSS earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average surprise being 11.6%. Shares of ANSS have gained 17.4% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Blackbaud’s 2023 earnings is pegged at $3.53 per share, up 2.9% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 10.4%.



Blackbaud’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average being 10.4%. Shares of BLKB have increased 42.4% in the past year.

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Western Digital Corporation (WDC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.