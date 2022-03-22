Western Digital (WDC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Western Digital (WDC) closed the most recent trading day at $49.73, moving +1.59% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.13%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.74%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.87%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of hard drives for businesses and personal computers had lost 11.85% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.42% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.65% in that time.

Western Digital will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Western Digital to post earnings of $1.49 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 46.08%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.38 billion, up 5.76% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.95 per share and revenue of $18.87 billion. These totals would mark changes of +74.73% and +11.54%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Western Digital. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.82% lower. Western Digital is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Western Digital has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.16 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.25.

The Computer- Storage Devices industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, which puts it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.