Western Digital (WDC) & Kioxia Reportedly Pursue Merger Talks

Western Digital WDC and Japan-based Kioxia are holding advanced talks for a probable merger, reported Bloomberg. However, there was no official comment on the matter from either of the parties.

Citing sources familiar with the matter, Bloomberg added that the companies are mulling a possible dual-listing. As part of the deal, Western Digital is likely to spin off its flash unit and integrate it with Kioxia, to create a new publicly trading company in the United States. This will be followed by a second listing in Japan. The combined company would then have a major share of the global NAND flash market.

Kioxia is an industry pioneer and global leader in memory solutions in flash memory and solid-state drives. Toshiba holds a major stake in the company

Last year, the two companies had inked an agreement for jointly investing in the first phase of the Fab7 (Y7) manufacturing facility at the latter’s state-of-the-art Yokkaichi Plant in the Mie Prefecture of Japan.

Headquartered in San Jose, CA, Western Digital is one of the leading hard disk drive producers globally. The acquisition of SanDisk enabled the company to venture into the flash drive storage technology space.

Amid challenging macroeconomic conditions, the company is witnessing weakness in demand for both hard drive and flash products across all segments. Flash demand is under pressure owing to inventory reduction at PC OEMs and lower flash pricing.

To battle macroeconomic uncertainties, WDC is focused on reducing capital investments and operating expenses to better align cash flow and cost structure with market conditions.

Western Digital is scheduled to report second-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings on Jan 31. For fiscal second quarter, the company expects non-GAAP revenues in the range of $2.9-$3.1 billion. Management projects non-GAAP earnings to be between loss of 25 cents and earnings of 5 cents per share.

The company expects non-GAAP gross margin in the range of 20-22%. Non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to be between $650 million and $670 million.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at 8 cents loss per share and $3.01 billion in revenues, respectively.

At present, WDC carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Shares of the company have lost 32.5% compared with sub-industry’s decline of 23.1%.



