Western Digital (WDC) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

Western Digital (WDC) ended the recent trading session at $490.23, demonstrating a -5.31% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.62%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.87%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.98%.

Shares of the maker of hard drives for businesses and personal computers witnessed a gain of 5.93% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its loss of 0.74%, and the S&P 500's loss of 0.03%.

The upcoming earnings release of Western Digital will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.28, up 97.59% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.69 billion, up 41.47% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $10.02 per share and a revenue of $12.87 billion, indicating changes of +103.25% and -3.1%, respectively, from the former year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Western Digital. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Western Digital is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, Western Digital is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 51.67. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 22.01.

The Computer- Storage Devices industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 20, which puts it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

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Western Digital Corporation (WDC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.