Western Digital (WDC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Western Digital (WDC) closed at $49.65, marking a -1.92% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.57%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.56%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.09%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of hard drives for businesses and personal computers had lost 2.35% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.23% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.37% in that time.

Western Digital will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Western Digital to post earnings of $1.49 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 46.08%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.36 billion, up 5.41% from the year-ago period.

WDC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.95 per share and revenue of $18.87 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +74.73% and +11.54%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Western Digital. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.82% lower within the past month. Western Digital is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Western Digital is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.37. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.87, which means Western Digital is trading at a discount to the group.

The Computer- Storage Devices industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, which puts it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.