Western Digital (WDC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Western Digital (WDC) closed at $48.95, marking a -0.71% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.04%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.58%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of hard drives for businesses and personal computers had lost 11.22% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.92% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.67% in that time.

Western Digital will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.49, up 46.08% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.38 billion, up 5.76% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.95 per share and revenue of $18.87 billion. These totals would mark changes of +74.73% and +11.54%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Western Digital. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.82% lower. Western Digital currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Western Digital has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.2 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.48, so we one might conclude that Western Digital is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Computer- Storage Devices industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $2.4 trillion by 2028 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Recommendations from previous editions of this report have produced gains of +205%, +258% and +477%. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.