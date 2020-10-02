Western Digital (WDC) Adds Two New SSDs to SanDisk Portfolio

Western Digital WDC recently unveiled two new portable SSDs pertaining to its SanDisk portfolio –– SanDisk Extreme and SanDisk Extreme PRO.

Per the company’s estimates, the next generation SSDs offers double the speed of its predecessors, enabling users to manage and ensure faster data transfer.

SanDisk Extreme and SanDisk Extreme PRO SSDs boast of NVMe technology features which can support 4K and 8K workloads. SanDisk Extreme SSD features write speeds of up to 1000MB/s and read speeds of up to 1050MB/s. Meanwhile, SanDisk Extreme Pro has write and read speeds of 2000MB/s.

The new SSDs also offer upgraded 256-bit AES encryption hardware and password protection for improved data security. Both the new drives offer two-meter drop protection and are dust and water resistant under IP55 rating, added the company.

Further, the latest drives are compatible with PCs and Apple’s AAPL Mac computers along with USB-C smartphones. The portable storage devices will enhance overall drive capacity, dependability and performance. These drives are well suited for both professional and amateur photographers and videographers.

With five year limited warranties, SanDisk Extreme Pro, with 2 TB storage capacity, is priced at $499.99. SanDisk Extreme is available in 500GB and 1 TB at $119.99 and $199.99, respectively. Notably, the company will also unveil 2TB SanDisk Extreme and 1TB SanDisk Extreme Pro over the holiday season.

The expansion of product portfolio will aid Western Digital in fortifying its position in global SSD market against peers like Seagate Technology STX.

Rapid Growth in SSD Market Favors Prospects

Exponential growth in digital data and increasing penetration of high-end cloud platforms, including public and private clouds, is bolstering the uptake of SSDs. Markedly, the coronavirus crisis has triggered a work-from-home wave that has led to an increasing adoption of advanced secure data storage solutions.

Per a Global Market Insights report, the SSD market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 15% during 2020-2026. The growing clout of SSDs in connected car applications is also noteworthy. Connected car applications require better storage, graphics and communications, which are fulfilled by the SSDs.

SSDs are increasingly being leveraged by data centers. SSDs are utilized in servers owing to the reduction in latency, which in turn facilitates faster response to real-time applications. E-commerce and financial enterprises need faster response time and thus data centers serving these clients are opting for SSDs.

Western Digital’s expansion into the SSD storage market with new product launches bodes well for the top line in the days ahead.

In August 2020, the company unveiled its next-generation WD brand My Passport. The palm-sized SSD, based on NVMe technology, features write speeds of up to 1000MB/s and read speeds of up to 1050MB/s. This storage device is aimed at enhancing overall drive capacity, dependability and performance

We believe that the new SSD offerings will boost Western Digital’s growth prospects and help it capture a larger share of this market. Also, the company is splitting up its flash and HDD (hard disk drive) business in two separate segments to streamline the operations and boost profitability of both the businesses.

Persistent Risks

In the near term, supply-chain disruptions and lockdowns stemming from the coronavirus outbreak are likely to affect the end-market demand for Western Digital, especially at brick and mortar stores. Moreover, management expects higher COVID-19-related logistics costs to be a headwind on the gross margin.

Further, increasing expenses on product enhancements to counter stiff competition from storage players such as Seagate and Micron Technology MU are likely to put pressure on the bottom line in the near term.

Moreover, the company has suspended its dividend policy to strengthen reinvestment in innovation and growth as well as to facilitate ongoing deleveraging efforts.

