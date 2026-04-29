Western Digital (WBAG:WDC) Price Target Increased by 12.07% to 315.24

The average one-year price target for Western Digital (WBAG:WDC) has been revised to € 315,24 / share. This is an increase of 12.07% from the prior estimate of € 281,28 dated April 14, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of € 79,34 to a high of € 484,13 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.39% from the latest reported closing price of € 326,30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,283 funds or institutions reporting positions in Western Digital. This is an decrease of 367 owner(s) or 22.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WDC is 0.25%, an increase of 0.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.28% to 333,642K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 14,296K shares representing 4.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,020K shares , representing an increase of 15.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WDC by 78.83% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 12,045K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,361K shares , representing a decrease of 85.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WDC by 17.14% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 9,282K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,415K shares , representing a decrease of 1.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WDC by 36.95% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 8,520K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,683K shares , representing a decrease of 1.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WDC by 74.58% over the last quarter.

Wcm Investment Management holds 6,691K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,778K shares , representing a decrease of 1.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WDC by 47.33% over the last quarter.

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