Western Digital vs. NetApp: Which Data Center Stock is the Smarter Bet?

The rapid expansion of AI, cloud computing and enterprise digital transformation has created unprecedented demand for data storage and management solutions. As organizations generate and process massive volumes of data, companies that enable efficient storage infrastructure are positioned to benefit from this long-term trend.

A couple of key players in this space are Western Digital Corporation WDC and NetApp, Inc. NTAP. Western Digital focuses primarily on storage hardware, including HDDs, whereas NetApp specializes in enterprise data management software and hybrid cloud storage solutions.

While both operate in the broader data center ecosystem, their business models differ significantly. For investors seeking exposure to the data center industry, which stock offers the better opportunity? Let’s delve deeper.

The Case for WDC Stock

Western Digital has transformed itself into a top storage manufacturer. Following its separation of the flash memory business into Sandisk SNDK, the company has sharpened its focus on HDD technology, particularly high-capacity enterprise drives used by hyperscale cloud providers. Major cloud providers continue expanding their storage infrastructure, benefiting WDC's enterprise HDD business. Management highlighted AI-driven data growth, particularly from inference and agentic AI, as a long-term catalyst for HDD demand, alongside rising UltraSMR adoption and customer agreements extending through 2028–2029.

At the Computex Event, held in June, WDC showcased its next-generation storage portfolio, underscoring the critical role of scalable, cost-efficient storage in AI infrastructure. Management highlighted its Ultrastar HDD lineup, featuring UltraSMR, ePMR and HAMR technologies, alongside platform solutions such as Ultrastar Data Series JBOD systems, OpenFlex EBOF and RapidFlex NVMe-oF controllers. These offerings help cloud providers, AI companies and HPC operators enhance capacity, boost performance and streamline infrastructure deployment. With AI fueling rapid data growth, WD has unveiled a storage roadmap focused on higher capacity, performance and efficiency while maintaining HDD cost advantages.

WD highlighted its 40TB UltraSMR ePMR HDD, targeted for volume production in fiscal 2026, and HAMR drives expected to ramp in 2027. WD aims to extend ePMR to 60TB and scale HAMR to 100TB by 2029, using a common architecture that simplifies customer upgrades and improves manufacturing efficiency. It highlighted continued areal-density gains and progress in high-bandwidth drives, which are being sampled by two hyperscale customers, with a third expected to begin evaluations this quarter. Designed for emerging AI workloads, its dual-pivot technology and open-API approach aim to simplify large-scale deployment. Management also noted improving demand across cloud, client, consumer and enterprise markets.

The company’s stronger balance sheet remains a major positive. During the fiscal third quarter, WDC significantly improved its balance sheet by selling 5.8 million SanDisk shares, using the proceeds to reduce debt by $3.1 billion. This move left just $1.6 billion in convertible debt outstanding. With $2 billion in cash and cash equivalents, WDC ended the quarter with a net cash position of $450 million, reflecting a notably stronger financial footing. In February 2026, its board authorized an additional $4 billion for share repurchases, with about $484 million remaining under the previous authorization. Since launching the capital return program in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, it has returned a total of $2.2 billion to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.



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Nonetheless, risks remain. HDD markets are cyclical, and increased production could lead to oversupply and pricing pressure, causing earnings volatility. The company also faces customer concentration risk, macroeconomic and trade uncertainties, and execution challenges as it transitions to higher-capacity drives to meet growing AI-driven storage demand.

The Case for NTAP Stock

Rather than manufacturing storage devices, NetApp provides enterprise storage systems, cloud data management software and intelligent storage infrastructure. Its solutions help organizations manage data across on-premises environments and public cloud platforms. NetApp's fourth-quarter and fiscal 2026 results demonstrate that its strategy of building an intelligent data infrastructure platform is paying off.

Strategic collaborations with Google Cloud and neo-cloud providers are further expanding its opportunities in AI and sovereign cloud markets. By enabling secure, high-performance data management and activation, NetApp is helping enterprises accelerate AI adoption, modernization and automation initiatives. Its storage-as-a-service offering, Keystone, continues to gain traction as customers adopt more flexible consumption models for on-prem data. Keystone revenue grew about 65% from fiscal 2025 as more customers sought a cloud-like experience with predictable costs and simpler operations.

Strong cash generation also enables continued shareholder returns. The company returned $1.36 billion to shareholders in fiscal 2026 through dividends and repurchases, and it increased its share buyback authorization by $1 billion. Management expects to return up to 100% of free cash flow to shareholders in fiscal 2027 and to reduce share count by a low single-digit percentage year over year. NetApp ended fiscal 2026 with $3.58 billion in cash and investments and $2.49 billion of gross debt, leaving it with net cash flexibility to support these priorities.



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However, NTAP remains exposed to broader enterprise technology spending trends. Fiscal 2027 guidance assumes a lower gross margin than fiscal 2026 as memory and component costs increase. Management expects pricing actions to offset costs over time, but product margins can trough early in the year and recover gradually. Additionally, NetApp’s acquisition history has resulted in a sizable base of goodwill and purchased intangible assets. As of April 24, 2026, goodwill and purchased intangible assets totaled $2.79 billion, or about 26% of total assets. This structure can increase integration and impairment risks if acquired assets do not deliver expected returns.

NetApp also faces intense competition from larger infrastructure and storage vendors, including Dell, HPE, IBM, Oracle and Everpure, which can pressure pricing and lengthen sales cycles. Sustaining market share gains will require consistent execution across its product and partner ecosystem. The company also faces demand-timing risks, as shifts in enterprise spending patterns or accelerated purchasing activity could lead to quarterly revenue volatility despite a solid underlying demand environment.

Price Performance for NTAP & WDC

Over the past year, WDC has soared 913.7% while NTAP gained 48.5%.



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Valuation Perspective

In terms of the forward 12-month price/earnings ratio, NTAP and WDC are trading at 21.35 and 35.95, respectively, compared with the industry’s multiple of 15.07.



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How Do Zacks Estimates Compare for NTAP & WDC?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NTAP’s earnings for fiscal 2027 has been revised up by 3.2% to $8.88 over the past 60 days.



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WDC’s estimate revisions are on an upward trajectory currently. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WDC’s earnings for fiscal 2026 has been revised north 11% to $10.03 over the past 60 days, while the same for fiscal 2027 has gone up 25.8% to $18.04.



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NTAP or WDC: Which Stock Has Better Long-Term Potential?

Both Western Digital and NetApp stand to benefit from the explosive growth in AI, cloud computing and enterprise data creation, but they represent two distinct investment styles.

Western Digital offers greater upside potential as hyperscale cloud providers continue investing in high-capacity storage infrastructure. Its earnings can grow rapidly during favorable storage cycles, making it attractive for investors willing to accept higher volatility. NetApp, meanwhile, provides a more balanced investment opportunity. For investors seeking higher growth, WDC appears to offer greater upside, especially if AI-driven storage demand remains robust over the coming years.

WDC at present flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while NTAP has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Consequently, in terms of Zacks Rank, WDC seems to be a better choice at the moment. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.