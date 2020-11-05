Western Digital to increase Malaysia investments by $555 mln -PM

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Western Digital WDC.O has decided to increase investments in Malaysia by 2.3 billion ringgit ($554.6 million) to upgrade the hard disc drive manufacturer's production capacity, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on Thursday.

The additional investment will create more than 2,000 new jobs, he said in a statement.

($1 = 4.1470 ringgit)

(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi and Joseph Sipalan Editing by David Goodman )

((liz.lee@thomsonreuters.com; Desk: +60323338039; Twitter: @livinglizly;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.