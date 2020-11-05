US Markets
WDC

Western Digital to increase Malaysia investments by $555 mln -PM

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LIM HUEY TENG

Western Digital has decided to increase investments in Malaysia by 2.3 billion ringgit ($554.6 million) to upgrade the hard disc drive manufacturer's production capacity, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on Thursday.

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Western Digital WDC.O has decided to increase investments in Malaysia by 2.3 billion ringgit ($554.6 million) to upgrade the hard disc drive manufacturer's production capacity, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on Thursday.

The additional investment will create more than 2,000 new jobs, he said in a statement.

($1 = 4.1470 ringgit)

(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi and Joseph Sipalan Editing by David Goodman )

((liz.lee@thomsonreuters.com; Desk: +60323338039; Twitter: @livinglizly;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WDC

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular