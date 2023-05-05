News & Insights

Western Digital to bring services back online soon after security breach

May 05, 2023 — 03:53 pm EDT

Written by Akash Sriram for Reuters ->

May 5 (Reuters) - Western Digital Corp WDC.O said on Friday it had restored My Cloud services and expects customer access to its online store to be normalized in the week of May 15, more than a month after the data storage chip maker disclosed a security breach.

Western Digital said it is progressing through the restoration process and majority of the impacted systems and services were operational.

The "unauthorized party" obtained customer names, telephone numbers and partial credit card numbers from its systems, Western Digital said in a statement.

The company said it would communicate directly with impacted customers and was investigating the validity of the data.

Western Digital's factories were operational throughout the incident and the company is shipping products, it added.

