Western Digital Stock Skyrockets 185% YTD: Is More Growth on the Horizon?

Western Digital Corporation WDC has emerged as one of the strongest performers in the technology sector, with its stock delivering an impressive 185% year-to-date gain, outpacing the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s and the S&P 500’s growth of 13.1% and 6.3%, respectively. The stock has, however, fallen short of the Zacks Computer-Storage Devices industry’s surge of 241.2%. WDC’s jump reflects renewed investor confidence in the data storage giant following major strategic changes, improving industry fundamentals and growing demand for AI infrastructure.



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WDC operates in the highly competitive and booming storage market, where it competes with HDD stalwarts like Seagate Technology Holdings plc STX as well as storage specialists like Super Micro Computer SMCI and NetApp, Inc. NTAP. STX, SMCI and NTAP have grown 196.3%, 0.1% and 50%, respectively, in the same time frame.

WDC boasts a 52-week high of $602.5. The key question for investors now is whether Western Digital's remarkable rally can continue or if much of the good news has already been priced into the stock.

Let’s uncover.

WDC’s Long-Term Growth Drivers Remain Strong

AI is creating unprecedented demand for data storage solutions. Western Digital's enterprise HDD products are increasingly benefiting from this trend. Cloud providers, hyperscalers and data center operators continue expanding storage infrastructure to support AI workloads. The world continues to generate data at an extraordinary pace. From streaming services and social media to autonomous vehicles and AI applications, global data volumes are expanding rapidly. Storage remains a critical component of the digital economy. As organizations accumulate more information, demand for reliable and cost-effective storage solutions should continue growing. WD’s broad portfolio positions it to capitalize on these trends across consumer, enterprise and cloud markets.

Western Digital continues to strengthen its competitive position through advanced storage technologies, including next-generation HAMR drives capable of exceeding 100TB. The company is currently qualifying 44TB HAMR and 40TB ePMR drives, with volume production expected in the second half of fiscal 2026. The adoption of its UltraSMR technology by major customers is helping to meet the growing demand for hyperscale storage, while innovations such as high-bandwidth drives and dual-pivot technology are enhancing performance for AI workloads.

At the same time, Western Digital is benefiting from a favorable pricing environment. Pricing per terabyte increased 8–9% in the fiscal third quarter, with high-single-digit growth expected through late fiscal 2026, supported by higher-capacity products, improved total cost of ownership, and long-term customer agreements extending into fiscal 2028 and fiscal 2029. WDC is also driving margin expansion through cost efficiencies and a richer product mix. The cost per exabyte declined approximately 10% year over year, driven by higher-density drives, broader adoption of UltraSMR, and ongoing supply-chain optimization. These initiatives are expected to support continued profitability improvements, with gross margins projected at 51–52% in the fiscal fourth quarter and further gains anticipated over the long term.

Western Digital is advancing its HAMR and ePMR technology roadmaps while accelerating the adoption of higher-capacity and UltraSMR drives. To support future growth, it is strengthening its HAMR development capabilities through strategic IP and talent acquisitions, while expanding UltraSMR adoption through new JBOD platforms developed with software ecosystem partners. The company also benefits from strong customer commitments, with firm purchase orders from its top seven customers secured through 2026 and multi-year agreements with key customers extending into 2027 and 2028, providing solid visibility into future demand.

WDC Strengthens Investor Appeal With SNDK-Driven Cash Returns

One of the most important developments has been the company's strategic restructuring. Western Digital separated its flash memory business into Sandisk SNDK from its HDD operations, allowing investors to better evaluate each segment independently. The move has sharpened management's focus and simplified its business model. Investors often reward companies that streamline operations because it can unlock shareholder value and improve capital allocation decisions.

During the fiscal third quarter, WDC significantly improved its balance sheet by selling 5.8 million SanDisk shares, using the proceeds to reduce debt by $3.1 billion. This move left just $1.6 billion in convertible debt outstanding. With $2 billion in cash and cash equivalents, the company ended the quarter with a net cash position of $450 million, reflecting a notably stronger financial footing. In February 2026, its board authorized an additional $4 billion for share repurchases, with about $484 million remaining under the previous authorization.

The company also announced a 20% increase in its quarterly dividend, raising it to 15 cents per share. This move indicates management’s belief in the durability of cash flows and long-term business stability. In addition to dividends, the company is leveraging strong free cash flow to bolster its balance sheet—another positive signal for long-term investors. During the quarter, WDC repurchased roughly 2.9 million shares for $752 million and paid $43 million in dividends. Since launching the capital return program in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, it has returned a total of $2.2 billion to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.



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Despite WDC’s massive rally, investors should recognize several risks. Periods of strong demand often lead to increased production, which can eventually create oversupply conditions. When supply exceeds demand, pricing pressure can rapidly reduce profitability. Investors should expect earnings volatility even during long-term growth periods. It also faces high customer concentration risk, as losing a major customer or order could adversely impact its financial performance. Further, it remains exposed to macroeconomic uncertainty, tariffs and global trade tensions, which may cause demand fluctuations across its enterprise, distribution and retail markets. Additionally, the industry's rapid shift toward higher-capacity drives to support AI-driven storage demand is increasing manufacturing complexity and production lead times.

Favorable Estimate Revision Trend for WDC

WDC’s estimate revisions are on an upward trajectory currently. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WDC’s earnings for fiscal 2026 has been revised north 12% to $10.02 over the past 60 days, while the same for fiscal 2027 has gone up 23.9% to $17.62.



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Valuation Has Expanded

Going by the price/earnings ratio, the company’s shares currently trade at 30 forward earnings compared with 12.86 for the industry.



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In comparison, the forward 12-month price/earnings multiple for STX, SMCI and NTAP are 32.74X, 10.9X and 22.25X, respectively.

Is More Growth on the Horizon for WDC Stock?

Western Digital sits at the intersection of several powerful secular trends, including AI adoption, cloud computing expansion and explosive global data growth. These trends are unlikely to disappear anytime soon and could provide years of demand support. The company's strategic restructuring, exposure to AI-driven infrastructure spending and recovery in storage markets have created a compelling growth narrative.

While risks related to industry cyclicality and competition remain, Western Digital appears well-positioned to benefit from the long-term explosion in global data creation. For investors with a long-term perspective, the stock may still offer attractive upside potential, although future gains are likely to be driven by operational execution rather than multiple expansion alone. In short, WD's rally may not be over, but the next phase will likely require sustained earnings growth and continued participation in the AI-driven data infrastructure boom.

Displaying a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, WDC stands out as an attractive investment candidate. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Western Digital Corporation (WDC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Sandisk Corporation (SNDK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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