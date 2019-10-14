Western Digital Stock Gets an Upgrade on Firmer Apple iPhone Demand

Western Digital’s stock has risen after the memory chip maker was upgraded by Loop Capital due to firmer demand for the new Apple iPhone 11.

Loop Capital upgraded the data storage giant from hold to buy, sending the stock 1.4% higher in early trading.

The back story. Western Digital’s stock has risen more than 60% so far in 2019 as investors expect a recovery in memory chip prices to be around the corner.

Prices for both DRAM memory, used in desktop computers and servers, and NAND, used in smartphones have fallen sharply in the past 18 months.

The price drop was led by softer iPhone demand and the Trump administration’s decision to blacklist Huawei earlier this year.

Western Digital was given a boost in June when Trump ruled Huawei could buy from U.S. suppliers.

In August, chief executive Steve Milligan said the flash memory market had reached a cyclical low and expected stronger demand.

Rival Broadcom said last month demand had “bottomed out” but would remain at low levels due to the current uncertain environment.

What’s new. Loop Capital analyst Ananda Baruah upgraded Western Digital from hold to buy on Monday, citing an imminent uptick in flash memory prices due to “slightly firmer” iPhone 11 demand.

He said average selling prices would climb in this quarter and the next, sustaining the increases in 2020.

The analyst raised the stock’s price target from $50 to $75, adding that hard disk drive (HDD) demand would also be strong next year.

Western Digital’s stock rose 2.4% in early trading on Monday following the upgrade.

Looking ahead. Industry leaders have spoken of the memory chip price recovery for much of 2019, but up until now it has remained elusive.

Stronger demand for the iPhone 11 could indeed bring about that recovery, but it is a matter of when.

If, as Loop Capital predicts, the price slump soon becomes a distant memory, Western Digital’s stock will continue to rise.

