Is Western Digital Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold After Hitting a 52-Week High?

Western Digital Corporation WDC stock reached a 52-week high of $389.71 yesterday, before closing at $383.81, a 2.6% increase on the day. The company has staged a massive rally over the past year, driven by one of the strongest structural trends in the tech industry today: AI-driven data storage demand. Its shares have climbed 918.1% in the past year, outperforming the 437.6% return of the Zacks Computer-Storage Devices industry. The stock has also outperformed the Zacks Computer & Technology sector and the S&P 500’s growth of 56.2% and 35.5%, respectively.



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The company has outdone its cut-throat rival in the HDD business, Seagate Technology Holdings plc STX, and competitors in the broader storage space, such as Everpure, Inc. P, with STX and P rising 617% and 61.9%, respectively, during the period. WDC has underperformed Sandisk Corporation SNDK, which climbed 2875.9% in a year. STX also hit a 52-week high of $567.7 yesterday. P and SNDK have 52-week highs of $100.59 and $965, respectively.

Seagate is a leading data storage company, with hard disk drives as its core product. Everpure, with its all-flash FlashArray and FlashBlade systems, targets high-performance workloads. Growing data demand continues to drive strong prospects for both PSTG and WDC in the expanding storage landscape. In February 2025, WDC split its HDD and Flash businesses into two public companies, with the new SanDisk positioned to leverage its storage expertise to capitalize on AI-driven opportunities.

With the stock now hovering near or above its 52-week highs, the question arises for investors whether they should chase momentum or lock in gains.

Let’s break it down.

AI Boom Is Fueling Unprecedented Demand for WDC

Western Digital is at the core of the AI infrastructure ecosystem. Data centers need enormous storage capacity, and WDC is a major supplier of high-capacity HDDs. The company continues to innovate with advanced HDD technology, emphasizing higher capacity, better performance, improved energy efficiency and lower total cost of ownership. It is driving increases in areal density and advancing its HAMR and ePMR roadmaps, while expanding the adoption of high-capacity UltraSMR drives. These technologies enhance reliability, scalability, and cost efficiency in data centers, with next-generation HAMR drives expected to gain further momentum.

Western Digital is also promoting UltraSMR adoption through JBOD platforms developed with software partners, offering higher storage density and efficient large-scale data analytics. Strong demand is evident in firm orders from its top seven customers through 2026, along with multi-year agreements extending to 2027 and 2028, providing WDC with multi-year revenue visibility. Recent results also show that demand is translating into profits. It anticipates continued momentum in the fiscal third quarter, supported by sustained data center demand and further adoption of high-capacity drives. At the midpoint of guidance, it expects non-GAAP revenues of $3.2 billion (+/- $100 million), suggesting a 40% increase year over year. It also anticipates non-GAAP gross margins in the range of 47-48%.



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With AI driving massive data growth, Western Digital unveiled a roadmap focused on higher capacity, performance and efficiency while preserving HDD cost advantages. It reaffirmed its dual-track ePMR and HAMR strategy, with 40TB UltraSMR drives entering hyperscaler qualification and targeting volume production in fiscal second-quarter 2026, while HAMR ramps in 2027. The roadmap scales ePMR to 60TB and HAMR to 100TB by 2029, using a shared architecture for smoother transitions and lower costs. To boost performance, WD introduced High Bandwidth Drive and Dual Pivot technologies, alongside power-optimized drives aimed at creating a new mid-tier storage layer for AI workloads.

Western Digital remains focused on rewarding shareholders while continuing to invest in growth. It declared a quarterly dividend of 12.5 cents per share and is leveraging strong cash generation to fund both dividends and share repurchases. In the fiscal second quarter, free cash flow surged 95% to $653 million, enabling the company to return more than its total free cash flow to shareholders. It also expanded its repurchase capacity with a new $4 billion buyback authorization in February 2026, on top of the $484 million still available under the prior program.

Western Digital’s long-term model targets durable growth, with revenues expected to witness over 20% CAGR, driven by strong nearline demand and stable pricing. It aims for gross margins above 50% and operating margins over 40% through higher-capacity drives and cost efficiencies. With disciplined spending and CapEx at 4-6% of revenues, free cash flow margins are projected to exceed 30%, supporting EPS growth beyond $20 through continued execution and share buybacks.

Headwinds to WDC’s Growth Run

Western Digital faces several key risks. Its high customer concentration means losing even one major client could materially impact results, especially with relatively low switching costs, requiring constant focus on customer retention. Macroeconomic uncertainties, including tariffs and trade tensions, may drive demand volatility across enterprise and retail markets, while surging AI demand is increasing production complexity and lengthening timelines.

The company also carries a sizable debt burden, which could constrain financial flexibility and require consistent cash flow to service. As of Jan. 2, 2026, it held about $2 billion in cash against $4.7 billion in long-term debt. Intense competition from Seagate continues to pressure pricing, and broader supply-demand fluctuations, along with the gradual shift toward flash storage, may further weigh on HDD pricing and margins.

Estimate Revision Trend of WDC

WDC’s estimates revisions are on an upward trajectory currently. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WDC’s earnings for fiscal 2026 has been revised north 0.5% to $8.99 over the past 60 days, while the same for fiscal 2027 has gone up 3.6% to $14.44.



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WDC’s Valuation Looks Stretched

Going by the price/earnings ratio, the company’s shares currently trade at 30 forward earnings compared with 15.45 for the industry.



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In comparison, the forward 12-month price/earnings multiple for STX, P and SNDK are 31.53X, 84.88X and 11.33X, respectively.

Key Investment Verdict

For momentum investors, the stock is a hold or selective buy given strong earnings and AI-driven demand, though entry at elevated levels carries risk. Long-term investors can consider it a cautious buy, supported by its role in AI infrastructure and multi-year demand visibility, with a preference for buying on dips. For those with significant gains, partial profit booking is prudent as valuations appear stretched after the sharp rally.

With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), WDC appears to be treading in the middle of the road, and new investors could be better off if they trade with caution. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.