Western Digital slips as Edgewater sees softer NAND/DRAM outlook in 2025

Shares of Western Digital (WDC) are moving lower after Edgewater Research, which focuses on contacts across industries and supply chains, trimmed its NAND and DRAM price forecasts. The firm is “further trimming” its NAND and DRAM price forecasts as it sees the outlook softening further in the first half of 2025, Edgewater stated in a note to investors. Shares of Western Digital are down about 1%, or 88c, to $66.50 in premarket trading.

