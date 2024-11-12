News & Insights

Stocks

Western Digital slips as Edgewater sees softer NAND/DRAM outlook in 2025

November 12, 2024 — 09:22 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Shares of Western Digital (WDC) are moving lower after Edgewater Research, which focuses on contacts across industries and supply chains, trimmed its NAND and DRAM price forecasts. The firm is “further trimming” its NAND and DRAM price forecasts as it sees the outlook softening further in the first half of 2025, Edgewater stated in a note to investors. Shares of Western Digital are down about 1%, or 88c, to $66.50 in premarket trading.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on WDC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WDC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.