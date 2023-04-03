Markets
WDC

Western Digital Says Data Breach May Continue To Cause Disruption To Parts Of Operations

April 03, 2023 — 03:20 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Western Digital Corporation (WDC), a computer drive maker and data storage firm, said on Monday that it has faced a security breach after an unauthorized third party gained access to a number of its systems, as identified on March 26. According to the ongoing probe, the company believes that the unauthorized party obtained certain data following the incident and the nature and scope of the stolen information is yet to be known.

The company is implementing proactive measures to secure its business operations including taking systems and services offline.

Western Digital is working to restore impacted infrastructure and services, and the data breach may continue to cause disruption to parts of its business operations.

The ongoing investigation is in its early stages and Western Digital is coordinating with law enforcement authorities.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WDC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.