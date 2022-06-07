Western Digital reviewing strategic alternatives after Elliott's push to split

June 7 (Reuters) - Western Digital Corp WDC.O said on Tuesday it is reviewing strategic alternatives, including options for separating its Flash and HDD franchises.

The announcement comes after activist investor Elliott last month disclosed it held a stake of nearly $1 billion in Western Digital and pushed the memory storage devices maker to conduct a strategic review and split off its flash-memory business.

