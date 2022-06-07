US Markets
WDC

Western Digital reviewing alternatives after Elliott's push to split

Contributor
Mrinmay Dey Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Mike Blake

Memory storage devices maker Western Digital Corp said on Tuesday it is reviewing strategic alternatives, including options for splitting off its flash-memory and HDD businesses.

Adds CEO quote, background

June 7 (Reuters) - Memory storage devices maker Western Digital Corp WDC.O said on Tuesday it is reviewing strategic alternatives, including options for splitting off its flash-memory and HDD businesses.

The announcement comes a month after prominent activist investor Elliott Management disclosed a stake of nearly $1 billion in the company and pushed it to separate its flash and hard-drive business. Elliott owns roughly 6% in the California-based company.

New York-based Elliott had also said it offered over $1 billion of incremental equity capital into Western Digital's Flash business at an enterprise value of $17 billion to $20 billion.

"Through this process, we are actively engaging in a broad range of strategic and financial alternatives that will help further optimize the value of Western Digital, including Elliott's offer to invest incremental equity capital in our Flash Business," Western Digital Chief Executive Officer David Goeckeler said in a statement.

Elliott is prepared to provide additional capital to help Western Digital "realize the full value of both of its businesses", Elliott Managing Partner Jesse Cohn and Senior Portfolio Manager Jason Genrich said.

(Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Mrinmay.Dey@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WDC

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular