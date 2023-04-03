US Markets
WDC

Western Digital reports network security incident

Credit: REUTERS/YOSHIYASU SHIDA

April 03, 2023 — 03:18 am EDT

Written by Yana Gaur for Reuters ->

April 3 (Reuters) - Data storage devices maker Western Digital Corp WDC.O on Monday said it is looking into a network security incident, after a breach in some systems disrupted parts of its business operations.

The unauthorized party obtained certain data from its systems, and Western Digital is working to understand the nature and scope of that data, the company said in a statement.

The company said the incident may cause further disruption to its business operations, and is implementing measures to secure the operations, including taking systems and services offline.

The company also said it is working with law enforcement authorities, following its own investigation with outside security and forensic experts.

(Reporting by Yana Gaur in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)

((Yana.Gaur@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WDC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.