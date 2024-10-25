News & Insights

Western Digital price target raised to $90 from $80 at Barclays

October 25, 2024 — 06:32 am EDT

Barclays analyst Tom O’Malley raised the firm’s price target on Western Digital (WDC) to $90 from $80 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The company’s results and guidance missed modestly “but soothed fears of an all-out rollover in NAND,” the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says enterprise solid state drives should keep the trajectory of the business afloat into next year, with the hard disk drive business “still in a tech leadership position.”

