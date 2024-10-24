Western Digital options imply 6.1% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Western Digital (WDC) is 1.2x normal with calls leading puts 19:6. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 6.1%, or $4.07, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 2.7%.
