Western Digital options imply 6.1% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Western Digital (WDC) is 1.2x normal with calls leading puts 19:6. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 6.1%, or $4.07, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 2.7%.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on WDC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.