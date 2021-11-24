Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) increases 3.5% this week, taking one-year gains to 32%

If you want to compound wealth in the stock market, you can do so by buying an index fund. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. To wit, the Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) share price is 32% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market return of around 24% (not including dividends) in the same period. If it can keep that out-performance up over the long term, investors will do very well! However, the longer term returns haven't been so impressive, with the stock up just 24% in the last three years.

Since the stock has added US$639m to its market cap in the past week alone, let's see if underlying performance has been driving long-term returns.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Western Digital went from making a loss to reporting a profit, in the last year.

When a company is just on the edge of profitability it can be well worth considering other metrics in order to more precisely gauge growth (and therefore understand share price movements).

However the year on year revenue growth of 8.6% would help. We do see some companies suppress earnings in order to accelerate revenue growth.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:WDC Earnings and Revenue Growth November 24th 2021

Western Digital is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. Given we have quite a good number of analyst forecasts, it might be well worth checking out this free chart depicting consensus estimates.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Western Digital shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 32% over the last year. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 1.7% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Western Digital better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Western Digital (including 1 which is a bit concerning) .

We will like Western Digital better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

