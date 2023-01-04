Western Digital, Japan's Kioxia restart merger talks - Bloomberg News

Adds response from Kioxia

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Memory chip maker Western Digital Corp WDC.O and Japan's Kioxia Holdings Corp have restarted merger talks, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The report added that the structure of a potential deal is fluid and both companies are considering merging into one publicly traded company.

Kioxia, which was spun off from Toshiba Corp 6502.T, and Western Digital operate a joint flash memory chip plant in central Japan's Yokkaichi.

When asked about the report, Kioxia said that it does not comment on market rumours or speculation, while Western Digital did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

U.S.-based memory chip firm Western Digital said in June that it was reviewing strategic alternatives, including options for splitting off its flash-memory and hard disk drive businesses.

Talks between the two companies had stalled over a series of issues, including valuation discrepancies, uncertainty over securing approval from the Japanese government, Reuters had reported in October 2021, citing sources.

