US Markets
WDC

Western Digital, Japan's Kioxia restart merger talks - Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/Kim Kyung Hoon

January 04, 2023 — 06:55 pm EST

Written by Akash Sriram for Reuters ->

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Memory chip maker Western Digital Corp WDC.O and Japan's Kioxia Holdings Corp have restarted merger talks, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The report added that the structure of a potential deal is fluid and both companies are considering merging into one publicly traded company.

Kioxia, which was spun off from Toshiba Corp 6502.T, and Western Digital operate a joint flash memory chip plant in central Japan's Yokkaichi.

Western Digital did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment, while Kioxia officials were not immediately available for comment.

U.S.-based memory chip firm Western Digital said in June that it was reviewing strategic alternatives, including options for splitting off its flash-memory and hard disk drive businesses.

Talks between the two companies had stalled over a series of issues, including valuation discrepancies, uncertainty over securing approval from the Japanese government, Reuters had reported in October 2021, citing sources.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Akash.Sriram@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/hoodieonveshti;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WDC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.